Dutzle, Dorothy J.

EAU CLAIRE - Dorothy J. Dutzle, age 88, of Eau Claire, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

A Private Funeral service will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in Withee. The Rev. Josh Toufar will officiate. The Maurina Schilling Funeral Home in Owen is entrusted with the arrangements.

Dorothy was born on Jan. 1, 1932 in Clark County, the daughter of Orville and Marie (Owens) Radley. She married Earl G. Cornwell on Jan. 17, 1953 in Rockfield, Ill. After the death of her first husband, Dorothy married Emanuel “Bud” Arnold Dutzle on April 27, 1963 in Beaver Dam. They lived in the Horicon area for over 40 years. She moved to Waupaca in 2001 to be with her husband who was a member of the Veterans Home in King. After the passing of her husband, Dorothy moved in 2010 to the Eau Claire area where she resided at Good Shepherd Senior Living.