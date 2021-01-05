Dvorak, Judith Lynn

LAKE DELTON - Judith Lynn Dvorak, age 78, of Lake Delton, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

No services are planned at this time.

Judith was born on Oct. 29, 1942, in Reedsburg, Wis., the daughter of Leslie and Thelma Dunston.

Judith is survived by her loving husband, William; daughter, Lisa Bradley of West Palm Beach, Fla.; and her sister, Donna (Edward) Krausman of Deforest, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Beth Pagel of Grinnell, Iowa; and brother, Sherman Dunston of Sussex, Wis.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.

