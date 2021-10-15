Dwars, Allen Everett "Al"

BARABOO - Allen Everett "Al" Dwars, age 73, of Baraboo, Wis., was born April 9, 1948, and died peacefully in his home on Oct. 11, 2021, after surviving over three years with pancreatic cancer.
Al, together with his wife, Jean Scherschel, continued to make the most of each season despite his illness. They traveled to Florida, California, the Southwest and Midwest, while doing all they could to maximize his well-being. They did their best to make the good times last.
Al's early life was spent in Rock Springs, and he graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1966. Shortly after high school, Al enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, where he was stationed on the USS Saratoga. He then enrolled in the naval meteorology school and flew many missions into eyes of hurricanes during his four years of enlistment. Weather became a lifelong avocation. He was married in June of 1967 and began his family.
After the military, Al worked many jobs, including tool and die and water treatment systems. Ultimately, he grew to love the freedom that trucking gave him. He navigated expertly without GPS, learning all the Wisconsin highways, by-ways and small towns – always on time...more likely early. He made unique improvements in all the homes he owned and could "MacGyver" anything. He became known for his expertise with Craigslist...each transaction had a story. Al thrived when he was active and spending time in the outdoors. He especially enjoyed being on the water in any of the many boats he owned over the decades and biking. Music was his art and passion. He diligently organized and digitized thousands of songs long before iTunes was available. His playlists are part of his legacy.
Al was a family man. He offered steadfast concern, love, advice and helping hands to his family. He gave his time and energy freely, offering lessons in life each time. Projects became unique family time opportunities. He is survived by his wife, Jean Scherschel; mother, Darleen Johnson; brothers, Rex (Mary) Dwars and Todd (Robin) Dwars; daughter, Angi Ackard (granddaughter, Aisia, and grandson, Aidan); son, Jason Dwars (grandson, Darien); and daughter, Amity (Eric) Meyer (granddaughter, Isabelle, and grandson, Elliott).
Al also had a "family" of friends who over the years, and most recently, provided extraordinary love and support as he navigated the insidious illness. He had a magnetic personality with unique style, entertaining quips, jests, witty retorts, humorous character impersonations and ubiquitous "suggestions." His ability to listen and engage in easy conversation with anyone was legendary. He will be missed by the many who loved him.
A celebration of life for Al will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at the BARABOO COUNTRY CLUB. Bring your memories and masks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the Baraboo Homeless Shelter or UW Carbone Cancer Center, directed specifically to "Pancreas Cancer Greatest Need Fund."
Online condolences are available at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.
