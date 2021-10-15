Dwars, Allen Everett "Al"

BARABOO - Allen Everett "Al" Dwars, age 73, of Baraboo, Wis., was born April 9, 1948, and died peacefully in his home on Oct. 11, 2021, after surviving over three years with pancreatic cancer.

Al, together with his wife, Jean Scherschel, continued to make the most of each season despite his illness. They traveled to Florida, California, the Southwest and Midwest, while doing all they could to maximize his well-being. They did their best to make the good times last.

Al's early life was spent in Rock Springs, and he graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1966. Shortly after high school, Al enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, where he was stationed on the USS Saratoga. He then enrolled in the naval meteorology school and flew many missions into eyes of hurricanes during his four years of enlistment. Weather became a lifelong avocation. He was married in June of 1967 and began his family.