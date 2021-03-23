Dwyer, Marie Irene (Rockweiler)

BARABOO - Marie Irene (Rockweiler) Dwyer, age 92, of Baraboo, formerly of Hillpoint, Wis., passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Marie was born on Aug. 28, 1928, in Cazenovia, Wis., to parents Joseph and Anna (Braun) Rockweiler.

On Sept. 3, 1951, Marie married Michael Francis Dwyer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg, Wis. They celebrated 69 years of marriage in September 2020.

Marie worked as the secretary to the Operating Superintendent of The Milwaukee Boston Store, in downtown Milwaukee. When she moved to Reedsburg, she worked for the Reedsburg Bank as a secretary. She was also the organist for St. Patrick's Catholic Church for many years, and later was the town clerk for the township of Beer Creek for nine years. For the last 11 years of her career, she worked at Baraboo National Bank in the bookkeeping department.