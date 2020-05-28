Dykstra, Bernard C. "Bernie"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COLUMBUS - Bernard C. "Bernie" Dykstra, 96, of Columbus, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Meadows of Fall River.

Bernard was born the son of Sjouke and Maude "Grace" (Westover) Dykstra on June 21, 1923, in Fountain Prairie, Columbia County. He was married to Selma Hurckman on July 25, 1946, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. Bernie farmed around the Columbus area for many years. He later retired from Enerpac in Columbus. After retirement, he was employed with F&M Bank.

Bernie was a longtime member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Columbus. He enjoyed his John Deere tractors and spending time in the outdoors, especially hunting.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Selma; his sons, Glenn (Karen) Dykstra and Russell Dykstra, both of Columbus; grandchildren, Lisa Dykstra of Evansville, Mark (Theresa) Dykstra of Janesville, Craig Dykstra of Columbus, Jennifer (Joel) Zick of Newton, and Lucas Dykstra of Appleton; nine great-grandchildren; as well as three step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Clifford, Claude, and Eddie; sister, Helen; and daughter-in-law, Diane Dykstra.