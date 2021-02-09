Dykstra, Judith L. "Judy"

WAUPUN—Judith L. “Judy” Dykstra, of Waupun, Wis., passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home. She was born to John and Dena (Sikkema) DeWeerdt on Sept. 6, 1943, in Clinton, Iowa. Raised in Fulton, Ill., she was the youngest daughter of 17 children. She married Wesley Dykstra on May 29, 1963. They moved to Waupun, Wis., in 1966, where they raised their six children.

In 1986, Judy was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was told she had only three weeks to live. With determination and the support of family, friends, faith, and community, she turned those three weeks into 35 years. She used that time to spread love, friendship, and laughter to all those who came into her life. Judy’s grandchildren brought her tremendous joy—her favorite people called her, “Grandma.”

Judy is survived by her children, Natalie Vande Zande, Shelly (Lenny) Moore, Randall (Lori) Dykstra, Charles (Patricia) Dykstra, Collin (Mary) Dykstra, and Carrie (Lisa DeSimone) Dykstra; her grandchildren, Sydney, Henry, and Alyssa Moore, Samantha, Ryan (Elizabeth Redmond), and Ella Dykstra, Abigail and Katherine Dykstra, and Wesley and Jacob Dykstra; and her siblings, Arlene Dykema, Robert (Carol) DeWeerdt, Leon (Elsie) DeWeerdt, Gene (Diane) DeWeerdt, and Larry DeWeerdt.