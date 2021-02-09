Dykstra, Judith L. "Judy"

WAUPUN—Judith L. “Judy” Dykstra, of Waupun, Wis., passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home. She was born to John and Dena (Sikkema) DeWeerdt on Sept. 6, 1943, in Clinton, Iowa. Raised in Fulton, Ill., she was the youngest daughter of 17 children. She married Wesley Dykstra on May 29, 1963. They moved to Waupun, Wis., in 1966, where they raised their six children.
In 1986, Judy was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was told she had only three weeks to live. With determination and the support of family, friends, faith, and community, she turned those three weeks into 35 years. She used that time to spread love, friendship, and laughter to all those who came into her life. Judy’s grandchildren brought her tremendous joy—her favorite people called her, “Grandma.”
Judy is survived by her children, Natalie Vande Zande, Shelly (Lenny) Moore, Randall (Lori) Dykstra, Charles (Patricia) Dykstra, Collin (Mary) Dykstra, and Carrie (Lisa DeSimone) Dykstra; her grandchildren, Sydney, Henry, and Alyssa Moore, Samantha, Ryan (Elizabeth Redmond), and Ella Dykstra, Abigail and Katherine Dykstra, and Wesley and Jacob Dykstra; and her siblings, Arlene Dykema, Robert (Carol) DeWeerdt, Leon (Elsie) DeWeerdt, Gene (Diane) DeWeerdt, and Larry DeWeerdt.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dena DeWeerdt; and her siblings, Marvin DeWeerdt, Eunice Norman, Lois DeWeerdt, Arnold DeWeerdt, Vernon DeWeerdt, Russell DeWeerdt, Betty Merema, Beverly Bonneur, Irma Swanson, Arthur DeWeerdt, and James DeWeerdt.
The family would like to thank Judy’s care team and extended family at Waupun Regional Dialysis Center for the years of treatment and support they provided. The family also extends gratitude to Marquardt Hospice Services for enabling Judy to spend her final days at home among her children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites donations in Judy’s name to be directed to Waupun Regional Dialysis Center.
A graveside service, to take place in Fulton, Ill., is being planned for a future date. Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun is serving the family. Please visit www.WernerHarmsenFuneralHome.com to share memories and send condolences.
