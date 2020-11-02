 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dykstra, Stephen R.
0 entries

Dykstra, Stephen R.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS - Stephen R. Dykstra, 66, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born April 26, 1954, in Ripon, the son of Robert and Joanne Dykstra.

Stephen attended and graduated from Columbus High School. He worked as a construction worker for many years. Stephen enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Joanne; and brothers, Russell L. (Mary) Dykstra and Curtis C. Dykstra. No formal services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News