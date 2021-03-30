Dynes, Dolores C. "Blondie"

COLUMBUS - Dolores C. "Blondie" Dynes, age 76, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. She was born on March 8, 1945, in Poynette, to Sylvester and Adeline (Schmidtke) Rostad. After graduating from high school, Dolores graduated from cosmetology school. She was married to Leo Dynes on Oct. 1, 1966, at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church in Keyeser, celebrating 54 years of marriage. Dolores was employed at Enerpac in Columbus for 35 years before her retirement. She was an active member of the Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ in Columbus, where she was president of the Olivet Social Circle and volunteered for many church and community events and also donated her time cutting and setting hair for residents of Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus.

Dolores had a strong personality but was cool under pressure. She loved her family, helping others in need, cooking big meals, attending Cranfest every year in Warrens, tending her flower garden, talking with everyone she knew or didn't know, and never forgot a birthday. Her appearance and hair was always just so, but she also enjoyed being outdoors where she began hunting in the 1980s. Dolores was an above-average card player and Packers and Brewers fan. Christmas was her favorite holiday, beginning with early Black Friday shopping.