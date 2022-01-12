Dziewior, Valarie D.

NEW LISBON - Valarie D. Dziewior, 70, of New Lisbon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston. She was born on Nov. 5, 1951, to Dwane and Genevieve (Swger) Schroeder in Hillsboro, Wis. She was a member of the New Lisbon High School Graduating Class of 1969. On Jan. 6, Valerie was united in marriage to Francis Dziewior in 1972. She attended beauty school and went on to own her own beauty salon for over 15 years. She enjoyed painting masterpieces, watching the Packers, playing bingo, and visiting with her family and friends. In her younger years she enjoyed the fishing, hunting, and baking. She will be remembered for her kind heart and sense of humor.