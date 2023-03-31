March 28, 1941—March 27, 2023

FALL RIVER—Earl “Butch” Rabl, age 81, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. He was born on March 28, 1941 in Fall River to John and Elizabeth (Huber) Rabl.

Butch was a 1959 graduate of Fall River High School. He was married to the love of his life Nancy Dockstader on June 21, 1969. Together they brought three amazing children into the world.

When not at AmeriPak, Butch enjoyed working side by side with his son. Together they ran Rabl Trees and Rabl Enterprises for over 40 years. Butch enjoyed restoring cars with his son, which turned into many road trips with Nancy. Butch enjoyed hunting with his son and grandson and telling stories of the big buck. He truly enjoyed the company of friends and family.

Butch is survived by his children: Leann, Romie, John (Deb) and Kaylen (Marvin); grandsons: Benjamin and Marvin; twin sister, Nancy Mickelson; and a brother. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy, parents, two brothers: John and Philip.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus. In honor of Butch, please dress in camouflage attire for the visitation. Inurnment will be held on a later date at Fall River Cemetery.

A special thank you to friend Matt, Dr. Ralph Poser, Dr. Sam Poser, Dr. Strait and Amy from SSM Podiatry and Agrace Hospice. Memorials may be directed to Fall River High School Trap Shoot Team.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with Butch’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.