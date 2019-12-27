Earl Franklin Fischer, 90, Ripon

Earl was born in Waushara County, Wis. on Jan. 1, 1929, the son of William and Bertha (Bornmann) Fischer. He attended Waupun High School and went on to join the National Guard and served for nine years. On Sept. 19, 1953, he married Lorraine Retzlaff at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ripon, Wis. Earl worked at Speed Queen for over 38 years. He was a member of Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon, where he served as an usher, was on the church counsel and also helped take care of the church grounds. He was also a member of Pairs and Spares, Everybody Singers, and enjoyed playing dart-ball for both the church and the city leagues. Earl loved to hunt and fish, and especially enjoyed time at “The Ranch,” a piece of land he owned between Green Lake and Berlin, Wis. He drove school bus in Ripon for 25 years, was a school crossing guard for 14 years and also coached baseball in Ripon. He cherished time with his family and loved to Polka dance with his wife.