Earl Frederick Neuberger

Earl was born the son of Alex and Frieda (Strobel) Neuberger on December 19, 1933, in the Township of Lowell. Earl married LaVonne (Pribnow) Neuberger on September 12, 1959. They shared 60 blessed years together raising their children, working the family farm and serving their Lord in their daily lives. Earl faithfully filled all the vocations that God called him to thru the years. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1952; U.S. Army Radar School in Ft. Monmouth, NJ in 1955 and DeVry Technical Institute with an AAS in Electronic Technology in 1959. Earl served in the US Army – Signal Corp during the Korean War attaining Specialist 3rd Class. After college he was employed with McDonnell Aircraft Corporation in St. Louis, MO as an Electronic Engineer for seven years. In 1966 he moved the family back to Wisconsin to his roots as a dairy farmer. Earl loved the cycle of the farm life – planting, harvesting, tending as well as fixing and creating whatever and wherever the need was. He treasured his family and loved to have them gather together. He remarked recently how thankful he was that his grandchildren could literally bike across the fields to help and share of their lives on the farm. Earl was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Reeseville and served on the council in many positions thru the years. He also belonged to the Waterloo American Legion Post 233. His faith in our God sustained him in this life.