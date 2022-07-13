April 10, 1934—July 9, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Earl K. “Herbert” Hughes, 88, of Beaver Dam passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

Earl was born on April 10, 1934 in Madison, WI and spent most of his life in the Lowell and Beaver Dam area. He was inducted into the Army in 1956 along with his twin brother Fred. He proudly served his county along with his twin brother in Germany.

Earl returned to Beaver Dam from Germany and eventually moved to California where he met and married his wife Schelia. Earl and his family lived in California for a number of years, but eventually returned to his hometown of Beaver Dam, WI.

Throughout his life, Earl held a number of jobs, as Post Master, Park Ranger, Production Line Supervisor, plus operating two small businesses with his wife. His greatest loves were his family, friends, and for his Lord and Savior.

Earl is survived by his sons: Gordon (Melinda) Hughes of Clyman, WI, David E. (Wendy) Hughes of Reedsburg, WI, Ronald Hughes of Venice, FL, Frederick (Carole) Hughes of Albany, GA, and Michael Hughes of Los Angeles, CA; daughter, Valery (Charlie) Klossner of Beaver Dam; brother Bill “Ed” (Gloria) Hughes of Jefferson, WI; sisters-in-law: Ruth (Robert) Hughes Rollilson of Glen Rock, PA and Patty Parker of Henderson, NV.

He is also survived by many grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and close friends who were a very special part of his life. Thanks to Rick Hughes, son Gordon and wife Melinda for their weekly visits. Thanks to brother Bill and his wife Gloria for their weekly visits and those countless trips to assist me with my personal and special needs.

Earl was preceded in death by his wife Schelia; daughter Mary; son Donald; twin brother Fred; brothers: Leo, Bernard, and John; sisters: Leora and Rosina; daughter-in-law Mary; and several nephews.

Earl never forgot his friends at the Meadows of Fall River or those individuals who did so many special things for him. Special thanks to Earl’s physician Dr. Minier at the Columbus Hospital for the excellent care and guidance provided.

In accordance with Earl’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. A private service for his remains will be conducted at a later date by his family.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.