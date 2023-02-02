Feb. 14, 1930—Jan. 24, 2023

MAUSTON—Earl L. Hamm, of Mauston, WI, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the age of 92. Earl died peacefully at home with his loving family by his side.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mauston, WI at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Earl was born in Milwaukee, WI on February 14, 1930, the son of Louis and Apolonia “Polly” (Dornacker) Hamm. He grew up in Mauston and later moved to Lemont, IL and worked for General Motors.

It was there where he found the love of his life and married Carol Folk. The couple enjoyed 67 wonderful years together until the passing of Carol in 2021. Earl and Carol raised four children in Lemont and after 32 years he retired and moved back to Mauston. Earl truly enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and watching his beloved Green Bay Packers.

Earl is survived by his brother, David (Jackie) Hamm; three daughters: Laurie (David) Forkel, Linda (Brian) May, and Lisa (James) Nolan of Lemont, IL; and son, James (Michele) Hamm of Wilmington, IL. Earl was also the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren: Matthew, Jill, Bradley (Katie), Melissa (Ben), Nicole, Courtney (Paul), and Ryan (Renee); and two great grandchildren: Liam, and Cameron. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, and five siblings.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of the Lake Church in Mauston, WI.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.