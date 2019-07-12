Earl Lloyd Munro, age 80, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Earl was born on June 19, 1939, in Merrill, Wis., a son of Lloyd and Lena (Harkner) Munro. On August 5, 1961, he was united in marriage to Beverly Macksam. Earl enjoyed fishing, hunting, thrift store shopping and socializing out with family and friends, especially on Tuesdays. He recently enjoyed spending time with his brothers and helping them. Earl was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed trap shooting and bowling in his youth. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Beaver Dam.
Earl is survived by four children, Sue (Tim) Lehmann of Fond du Lac, Gary Munro of Beaver Dam, Karen (Ken) Ferstl of Beaver Dam and Mike (Laurie Ohlrich) Munro of Waupun; three grandchildren, Heather Brisky, Dylan (Joelena) Setzer and Kendra Ferstl; two great-grandchildren, Adrian Brisky and Sean Setzer; brothers, Eugene (Marge) Munro, Ervin Munro, Arliss Munro, Floyd Munro and Don (Sue) Munro; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; sister-in-law, Carol Munro; brothers, Harold (Adeline) Munro and Lloyd Munro, Jr.
Visitation for Earl will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Earl will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Kohls Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)