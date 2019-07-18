Earl Lloyd Munro, age 80 of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his home.
Visitation for Earl will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.
A funeral service for Earl will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Kohls Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
