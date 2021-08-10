Earl Myhra

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP/PORTAGE — Earl Torstein Myhra, age 78, Died on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home.
Earl was born on July 2, 1943, in Chicago, IL to Torstein and Borgney (Juvik) Myhra
Earl graduated from Steinmetz High School in Chicago, IL. He then entered the US Army in 1963 and served in Korea from 1965 to 1966.
Earl graduated from Devry Institute of Technology in Chicago in 1968 and continued his education at College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill.
Earl retired from Illinois Bell/Ameritech after 30 years.
Earl was married to Karen Marie Birsch who preceded him in death on September 24, 2014.
Earl is survived by his dog, Harley; Children, Syrene Cihlar, David Myhra, Jeff (Lisa) Myhra; grandchildren, Jessica (Jesus) Sanchez, Nicholas Holbek, Kody Myhra, Jeffrey Myhra, Cameron Myhra, Caden Myhra; two great grandchildren, Juan and Leonel Sanchez; a sister, Ruth Eide of Folsom, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Earl was always a happy, easy-going person who enjoyed the company of family, friends, and animals. One of his greatest pastimes was spending time in the outdoors fishing with his wife and family. He also enjoyed target shooting, cooking and more recently baking. His cheerful presence will be missed by all.
A Memorial Luncheon will be held in Illinois at a later date.
Kratz Funeral Home – Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
