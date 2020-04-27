Earl W. Turck, 77, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - On Friday, April 24, 2020, Earl W. Turck, age 77, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Earl was born on May 9, 1942, as an only child to Walter and Amanda (Kenning) Turck. After attending high school, he became a lifelong farmer on the south side of Beaver Dam. He married Nancy Emkow on April 26, 1962.
Earl was a true farmer. In between farm chores, he enjoyed going to local auctions, steam engine shows, and farm toy shows to search for new toy tractors to add to his extensive collection.
Earl is survived by his children, Peter (Nancy), Paul (Janice Stanton), Gary, Jon (Teresa), Steve, and Cindy Turck; grandchildren, Stephanie, Bethany (Mitch) Hartl, Dalton, Dustin, Zachery, and Keegan Turck, and Ellie and Samuel Scaturro; step-grandchildren, David (Dena), Rachel, and Steve Guenther, and Alex Tousey (Anastasia Cigelske); great-grandchildren, Jasper and Blair; step-great-grandchildren, Avery, Taylor, Emma, and Ava, as well as extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, father, wife, and infant daughter, Susan.
Earl will forever be remembered as a resilient man for raising his six young children on his own after his wife died in an automobile accident in 1979. His nonchalant way of living life and wisdom will be missed by many.
A private funeral service for Earl will be held, and he will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Following the service, a video tribute of Earl’s life and farewell will be shared on Cornerstone’s website.
If desired, cards and memorials for Earl’s family may be directed to Cornerstone, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences, sign the family’s guest book and view Earl’s life tribute video at www.cstonefs.com.
