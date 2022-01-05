Ebert, Paul

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the BIG SPRING CHURCH in Big Spring, Wis., with Ken Crothers and Teri Fichter officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.

Paul was born on Feb. 11, 1934, in Big Spring, Wis., the son of Alfred and Odessa (Paulson) Ebert. He married Helen Dreyer on Jan. 29, 1955, at the Lewiston Church. Paul loved farming, gardening, riding and giving rides on his John Deere tractors, as well as traveling. He worked various jobs from Badger Ammunition, Brakebush (where he retired from), sold insurance and bartended, to name a few. He was on the Adams County ASC - FSA Committee for 35 years. Paul was one of the founding directors of Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association. He loved socializing with his friends and enjoyed life. His family was dearest to his heart. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his many nieces and nephew for their support and to his great-granddaughter, Harlee, for her extra care these last few weeks.