Edgerton, Deanna D.

NEW LISBON - Deanna was born in Hustler, Wis., to Clyde and Ruby (Peckham) Stickney. Soon thereafter, she was reborn as a redeemed child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism. Deanna was a graduate of New Lisbon High School.

She was married to John Edgerton for 63 years. The Lord blessed their union with seven children, Cleve (Amy), Cindy (Jim), John Jr. (Ellen), Bryon (Mary), Dale, Ruby (Tony) and Brent.

Deanna was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church of New Lisbon for most of her marriage. She served her Lord there in various ways, including as Sunday school teacher and by providing food for dinners and funerals. She also volunteered for many years at the Community Closet Resale Shop in New Lisbon. Deanna enjoyed crossword puzzles and bowling.

Besides her husband and children, Deanna is survived by 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Karen and Romelle; one sister-in-law, Eileen; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Genevieve and Jean; and two brothers, Clyde Jr. and Jimmy.