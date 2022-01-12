Edgerton, John

ORLANDA, Fla. - In the Lord's infinite wisdom and grace, and according to His perfect plan, the Lord chose Jan. 9, 2022, to bring John to the eternal home prepared for him, at the age of 85. He passed away at AdventHealth Hospice in Orlando, Fla., was born again into eternal life, and carried safely to his Savior's side.

John was born in Mauston, Wis., to Walter and Bernice (McClain) Edgerton. Soon thereafter, he was reborn as a redeemed child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism. John was still a very young child when he was blessed with a new father upon the re-marriage of his mother to Walter Hess, a Godly man who took John as his own and raised him in the Lutheran faith.

John graduated from Mauston High School. A few years later, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he learned the welding trade. He was joined in Holy Matrimony to Deanna Stickney. They shared 63 years together until her death last October. The Lord blessed this union with seven children - Cleve (Amy), Cindy (Jim), John Jr. (Ellen), Bryon (Mary), Dale, Ruby (Tony), and Brent.