Edith Fredericks, Baraboo

BARABOO - Edith Elizabeth Fredericks (Gaffney) passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Edith was born May 14, 1923 in Oxford, Wis. She was the daughter of Guy and Emma (Drew) Gaffney. Born a “farm girl,” she graduated from Oxford High School and married Charles Alden Fredericks on October 28, 1944.
Charles was her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life. While still serving in the military, Charles and Edith lived in La Jolla, California and Austin, Texas. After completing his duty, they returned to Baraboo and made it their home for the rest of their lives. During these years, Edith worked as a bookkeeper for FarMor Oil Company in Baraboo, for the Clerk of Courts for Sauk County, and at the Baraboo School District as an aide.
Edith was an active member of Rebekah Lodge #90 and a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and in many church organizations. She enjoyed serving as a Holiday Bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.
After retiring, Charles and Edith bought a travel trailer and spent each winter in South Texas from December through April. Each year they would stop on their journey south and spend Christmas with their son, Phil, and his family and then journey down to the Rio Grande Valley to their favorite spot to meet up with their friends. When springtime came, they would head north and stop again to visit their Texas family for Easter. On a few occasions, they proudly welcomed their grandchildren, Bret and Megan to visit them over Spring Break and stay with them in their trailer. These were some of their happiest memories.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; an infant sister; her sister, Ardith (Lester) Fearing; and sisters-in-law, Helen (Pete) Davies and Elsie (Art) Swan. She is survived by her brother, Arden (Bev) Gaffney and by her children, Philip (Jillane) Fredericks of Austin, Texas, Dan (Donna) Fredericks of Black Earth; grandchildren, Bret (Elena) Fredericks of Austin, Texas; Megan (Sean) Smith of Dallas, Texas; Bethany Fredericks of Watertown, and Brennan Fredericks of Cross Plains. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alessandro Fredericks of Austin, Texas; Claire Smith and Charlotte Smith of Dallas, Texas; and her many nieces; nephews; and friends.
Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Emanuel United Methodist Church, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served immediately following. Burial will be at Oxford Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Clare Foundation - Meadow Lane in memory of Edith Fredericks, 1414 Jefferson, Baraboo, Wis. 53913. Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
