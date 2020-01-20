Edith Fredericks, Baraboo

BARABOO - Edith Elizabeth Fredericks (Gaffney) passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Edith was born May 14, 1923 in Oxford, Wis. She was the daughter of Guy and Emma (Drew) Gaffney. Born a “farm girl,” she graduated from Oxford High School and married Charles Alden Fredericks on October 28, 1944.

Charles was her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life. While still serving in the military, Charles and Edith lived in La Jolla, California and Austin, Texas. After completing his duty, they returned to Baraboo and made it their home for the rest of their lives. During these years, Edith worked as a bookkeeper for FarMor Oil Company in Baraboo, for the Clerk of Courts for Sauk County, and at the Baraboo School District as an aide.

Edith was an active member of Rebekah Lodge #90 and a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and in many church organizations. She enjoyed serving as a Holiday Bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.