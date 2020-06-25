Edmunds, Franklynn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Franklynn “Frank” C. Edmunds, age 72 of Beaver Dam, passed away at home on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Frank was born on September 16, 1947, the son of Lyle and Doris (Hron) Edmunds and proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was united in marriage to his wife, Jean Wallintin. Enjoying the outdoors, Frank loved both fishing and hunting.

Frank is survived by his wife, Jean Edmunds of Beaver Dam; children, Paul (Yvonne) Edmunds of Sauk City, Marc (Ann) Edmunds of Fitchburg, and Susan Edmunds of Linn, Oregon; grandchildren, Austin, Augustus, Livia, Makenna, and Alekandra; sisters, Christine Edmunds and Kathy Granger, both of Florida; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; and other relatives.

In honoring the family's wishes, due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family service for Frank will be held.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.