Edmunds, Sandra
Edmunds, Sandra

WAUPUN - Sandra Edmunds, 84, of rural Waupun, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services for Sandra Edmunds will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.

