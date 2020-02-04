Edward Arnold Station, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Edward Arnold Station passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at his home in Wisconsin Dells after a long battle with cancer.

Edward was born June 25, 1961, to Edward and Eleanor Station in Woodstock, Ill. He was raised in Woodstock and attended Northwood Elementary, Junior High and Woodstock High School. Edward married and divorced Kim Holley. He was employed at Seaquist Valve, Cary, Ill., and Matrix in Woodstock, Ill. Edward visited the dells area throughout his young adult years and dreamed of moving there. When he landed his dream job as laundry tech at the Kalahari resort, he made Wisconsin Dells his home. Wisconsin Dells has been his home for the last 19 years.

Edward was an avid hunter, fisherman and nature enthusiast. His outgoing personality made him easy and fun to be with. He will be sadly missed by family, friends and former employees.

Edward is survived by his parents, Edward and Eleanor Station; two sons, James A. (Holly) of Elkhorn, Wis., and Eric J. (Amiee) of Elkhorn, Wis.; two sisters, Mary E. Gundlach of Viroqua, Wis. and Patricia K. Hazelbower (James) of Lanark, Ill. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Thomas, Scott, Braxton, Elizabeth and Baylee. He is further survived by many, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and many cousins across the United States.

