RANDOLPH - Edward Gustav Buss Jr. age 89, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Randolph Health Services, Randolph.
Edward was born on December 28, 1929, in West Allis, Wis., son of Edward and Edith (Pfund) Buss. He attended Jordan Lutheran School in West Allis for 8 years and graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School. Ed worked at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1947, and enlisted in the US Army in 1951- 1954. He was united in marriage to Gladys Milarch on October 4, 1958, Fox Lake, Wis. Ed started farming in Juneau in 1960, and moved to Randolph in 1965, and started Oak Point Dairy Farm. He enjoyed driving the bus route for Randolph from 1968- 2007. He loved to play sheepshead with his grandchildren and dancing. Ed was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Ed is survived by his wife, Gladys; four children, Melanie (Michael) Zumwalde of Hudson, Edward Buss III, Steven (Lisa) Buss and Michael Buss, all of Randolph; eight grandchildren, Nick, Alex and Jade Zumwalde, Nathan, Nick and Austin Buss, Andrew (fiancé Stacey Dougherty) and Katelyn Buss; sister, Violet Schindel of Oconomowoc; sisters-in-law, Carol Krueger and Alice (John) Barstow; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Wilbur Schindel and Ivan Krueger.
Visitation for Ed will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 335 Jones Street, Randolph.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Church with Pastor Schumann officiating. Burial will follow in the Randolph Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Fox Lake American Legion Post 521 Honor Guard. A memorial fund has been established to the Randolph FFA Alumni.
