Edward Donald Horton, age 85, of Cambria

Edward Donald Horton, age 85, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Clearview LTC and Rehabilitation in Juneau.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Ed was born on Aug. 29, 1934 the son of Arden and Thelma (Oosterhoff) Horton. He attended the Cambria school system and worked alongside his father. Ed was united in marriage to Rose Marie Treptow on Feb. 6, 1955. Ed held various jobs over the years until he became employed with the Columbia Co. Highway Dept. and he retired after 37 years of dedicated employment with the county. Ed filled his free time with hunting, fishing, chopping wood and at one time he dabbled in photography.

Ed will be sadly missed and mourned by Rose; his children, Edward Allen of Portage, Barry of Cambria, SuzAnne (John) Porter of Kingston and Teresa (Greg) Nickel of Cambria; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Gloria (Jack) Slinger of Cambria, Karen (Dennis) Siewert of Markesan and Rita (Duane) Burmania of Cambria; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, two daughters, Kathleen in infancy and Christine Trester, a grandson Cody Horton and brother Thomas.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. For more information or online condolences, please visit www.kratzfh.com.