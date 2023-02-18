Nov. 11, 1932—Jan. 28, 2023
FORT COLLINS, CO.—Edward (Ed) Christian was called home to his heavenly father on January 28, 2023. Services will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 am. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to view the full obituary and share condolences with the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)