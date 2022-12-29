June 9, 1936—Dec. 22, 2022

BARABOO—Edward Esch, age 86, of Baraboo, WI, this free spirit, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 due to a 5-year fight with stage four prostate cancer.

Edward was born June 9, 1936 in Dodgeville, Wi, the oldest of three boys to Leo and Mildred (Flynn) Esch. Ed was a farm boy who walked to grade school about two miles round trip and later graduated at Dodgeville High in the Class of ‘54. At high school Ed was in football, track, 4-H and FFA.

After a year of working for his uncle and cousin on their farm ad buying his first car, a ‘46 Plymouth, hitting most dance halls within 30 miles he ended up at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1955. Working several jobs, he got through college with some help from his parents. Ed joined Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) where he met his brothers for life. After graduating with a degree in Dairy Science in 1959, Ed has not milked a cow since! Through the ROTC program, Ed was commissioned a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Entering the Army in 1959, first to Ft. Eustis, VA, then onto Ft. Leonard Wood with six weeks of Jump School in Ft. Benning, GA. Ed was the Operations Officer for the base motor pool, a rewarding experience in the business world. Ed left the Army in 1962 as a First Lieutenant and started his new life as a Loan Officer with Production Credit Union (Now Farm Credit) in Portage, WI.

In June 1964, Ed married Marilyn Sandbergen and they soon purchased a home on Lake Wisconsin where they had three children and later raised them in a larger home in Merrimac.

Ed was also a part time farmer for over 25 years and while it did not make a lot of money it did provide a lot of exercise for the whole family picking rocks. After leaving the lending business, Ed started doing crop insurance and had a business delivering cheese to St. Louis (The Cheeseman). Later Ed sold the cheese business and went into crop insurance full time where he would spend the next 40 years. Working at Crop Hail Management and Rural Community Services Ed had many roles including Adjuster, Hail Supervisor, Regional Claims Manager and Regional Auditor for buy-outs and consolidations. After retirement, Ed continued to work during the summers as a hail adjuster for Rural Mutual.

Ed was a trustee for the Village of Merrimac, President of the snowmobile club and founder of the Association of Sauk County snowmobile clubs. Ed was also very active in other agriculture organizations and was the food chairman for the Wisconsin Farm Progress days in ‘76.

Ed loved to go boating, golf, camping, snowmobiling, hiking, biking, gardening and to stop by at the local pub for happy hour. Ed started to travel as he got older; visiting southern destinations such as Mexico, the Caribbean and out west in California. Ed would travel down to Florida during the winter after retirement and said it was the best!

Ed is survived by his daughter, LaVay Morrison (Paul); and grandchildren: Brittany (Matthew), Elise (Kaleb); and great-grandchildren: Maren, and Grayson; his son, Paul Esch (Roslyn); with grandchildren: Elizabeth and Jacob; and his daughter, Jennifer Esch (Tom Goedjen); with grandson, Erik (Whitney). Ed is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Sharon Esch and Janet Esch; and ex-wives: Joan Esch, Sandy Esch and the mother if his children, Marilyn Miles. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Phil and David.

Ed had a good life and would tell men to get tested yearly if they have a PSA above four to detect prostate cancer early. Ed would like to thank all of those who have helped him in his fight with cancer; Dr Kosoff, VA Madison Oncology and Palliative Care, UW Radiation Oncology, Hospice and BrightStar Care.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at Noon. A gathering of friends and relatives will be held at Bronco Billy’s from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ed’s memory to the UW Carbone Cancer Care Center (give.wiscmedicine.org).

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com