Edward F. Pillow, 82, La Valle
0 entries
OBITUARIES

Edward F. Pillow, 82, La Valle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LA VALLE - Edward F. Pillow, age 82 years, of La Valle, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1937, to Ellis and Barbara (Naas) Pillow in Illinois and served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper.

Edward and family moved to the La Valle area in the early 1970’s where he became plant manager at the La Valle Telephone Company.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying the outdoors, and was a ginseng farmer. He was a member of the La Valle Sportsmen Club, serving as President, the La Valle Fire Department, and La Valle American Legion.

Survivors include his children, Edward E. (Lori) Pillow of La Valle, Jackie (Charlie) Carrig of La Valle, and Tony Pillow (Valerie Reeb) of Linden, Wis.; six grandchildren, Tommy, Nate, Anna, Chelsee, Cole, and Alex; great-granddaughter, Audri; sisters, Joyce, Donna, Sharon, and Ruth; and sister-in-law, Carol. He was preceded in death by his son, William and brother, William.

A Private Memorial Service for the family will take place and a Celebration of Life with public visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Fishy’s Bar and Grill, in La Valle.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting the family. For online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Picha Funeral Home

402 Center St., P.O. Box 178,

Wonewoc, Wis. 53968-0178

608-464-7464

http://www.pichafuneralhomes.com

alpicha@mwt.net

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News