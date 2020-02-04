Edward F. Pillow, 82, La Valle

LA VALLE - Edward F. Pillow, age 82 years, of La Valle, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Nov. 5, 1937, to Ellis and Barbara (Naas) Pillow in Illinois and served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper.

Edward and family moved to the La Valle area in the early 1970’s where he became plant manager at the La Valle Telephone Company.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying the outdoors, and was a ginseng farmer. He was a member of the La Valle Sportsmen Club, serving as President, the La Valle Fire Department, and La Valle American Legion.

Survivors include his children, Edward E. (Lori) Pillow of La Valle, Jackie (Charlie) Carrig of La Valle, and Tony Pillow (Valerie Reeb) of Linden, Wis.; six grandchildren, Tommy, Nate, Anna, Chelsee, Cole, and Alex; great-granddaughter, Audri; sisters, Joyce, Donna, Sharon, and Ruth; and sister-in-law, Carol. He was preceded in death by his son, William and brother, William.

A Private Memorial Service for the family will take place and a Celebration of Life with public visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Fishy’s Bar and Grill, in La Valle.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting the family. For online information, go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Picha Funeral Home 402 Center St., P.O. Box 178, Wonewoc, Wis. 53968-0178 608-464-7464 http://www.pichafuneralhomes.com alpicha@mwt.net