Sept. 2, 1946—March 25, 2023

Edward G. Borkowski, Jr. passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle against cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., with a short service following. Military honors will then be given.

Ed was born to Germaine and Edward Borkowski Sr. on September 2, 1946, in Milwaukee, WI. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1964-1970. Ed held many important roles over the years, positively impacting so many; some of his favorites were truck driver, Tupperware “Lady”, and Cub Scout den “mother”. His love of driving led to various jobs behind the wheel, including being a carrier for the Daily Citizen and Wisconsin State Journal, a courier for various railroads, and a friendly driver for Stat Medical. He was always eager to help drive around loved ones, whether it was to the airport, doctor’s appointments, looking for deer, or just a drive down memory lane.

Ed enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything. He taught his kids and grandkids how to fish, and organized trips to the Sport’s Show in Milwaukee for many years. He was an avid card player, often getting together with his siblings and cousins to play. He and Alice enjoyed trips to various casinos, and he was frequently a big winner.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Alice; his children: Daniel (Bridget), Cheryl (Christopher), Suzanne, and Karen (Ryan); his grandchildren: Erin, Shannon, Meghan and Daniel Jr.; Laurel (Chris), Gabriyel, Isaiah and Elias; Colten and Lilyana; Jackson, Zayne, Tabitha and Olivia; his great-grandchildren: Azariah and Hezekiah; sister, Joanne (Jim); brothers: Steve (Kim) and David (Lesley), and brother-in-law, Ronald Conway, as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law: Lillian and Theodore Treder; his infant son, Edward G. Borkowski III; his sister, Barbara Conway, and brothers-in-law: Joseph and Clarence Treder.

Special thanks to the V.A. Hospital in Madison for the great care they showed to Ed over the years. His nurses from Marquardt Home Health and Rainbow Hospice made a huge impact on his days, and he looked forward to their daily visits.

Memorials in Ed’s honor may be directed to The Highground Veteran’s Memorial Park in Neillsville, WI, where he was honored with a stone.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.