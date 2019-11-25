HORICON - Edward H. Knop, age 96, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home in Horicon.
Edward was born the son of Arnold and Grace (Hotaling) Knop on April 12, 1923, in Fond du Lac. He was a graduate of Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac. Ed was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII from 1943-1946. Ed was united in marriage to Margaret Owens on June 18, 1949, in Horicon. He was retired from the US Postal Service.
Edward was a member of the Horicon United Methodist Church. He was also an active member of the Horicon American Legion Post #157, serving his post in many capacities but most notable Sergeant of Arms on the Honor Guard for over 30 years. Ed also loved to volunteer and better his community. He was instrumental in the Friends of the Horicon Marsh. He also was active in the Horicon Historical Society and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for many years. With his wife, Margaret he also delivered meals on wheels. In his spare time, Ed loved to learn about history, especially military history. He also enjoyed model trains and constructing military vehicle models. Ed is also fondly remembered by his family as a wonderful storyteller.
Ed is survived by his wife of 70 years, Margaret of Horicon. His children, James Knop of Horicon, Kathryn Knop of Horicon, Steven (Rocky) Knop of Challis, Idaho, and Carolyn (Joel) Penegor of Wauwatosa. His son-in-law, Richard McCanna of Horicon. His grandchildren, Owen (Brittney) Foxcroft, Alexander (Yui) Foxcroft-Knop, Anna (James) Garcia, Maggie McCanna, Katie (Justin) Coolidge, Allison Christian, Abby Penegor, and Evan Penegor. His great-grandchildren, Avery, Eva, Lincoln, and Akira. His sister, Mary Marohl of Madison. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Abigail McCanna; granddaughter, Martha; sisters, Janet McCorison and Carolyn ‘DeeDee’ Maastricht; and his son-in-law, Brent Ellington.
A funeral service for Ed will take place on Monday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Horicon United Methodist Church in Horicon with the Rev. Renae Dymond officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church. Military Honors will follow the service conducted by the Horicon American Legion Post #157 and the Army Honor Guard.
Memorials in memory of Ed may be directed to the Horicon United Methodist Church in Horicon, Horicon American Legion Post #157, and the Friends of the Horicon Marsh.
Special thanks to Generations Hospice, Brock Kane, Maggie Sanford and those who have shown care and support shown to Ed and his family during his last days.
Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, it may be found at www.KoepsellFH.com
