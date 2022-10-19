Oct. 22, 1947 – Oct. 14, 2022

WATERTOWN—Edward J. Diels, 74, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Nicholas Quinnett officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held at the Lutheran Cemetery on a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the family.

Edward John Diels was born on October 22, 1947, to Hilmer and Mildred (nee Vossekuil) Diels in Beaver Dam, WI. On June 7, 1997, he married Karen Mathwig at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. Ed was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and then worked as a custodian for the Beaver Dam School District for 27 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scrapping, and going to rummage sales.

Ed is survived by his wife, Karen Diels of Watertown; children: Bill Diels of Beaver Dam, Kylie (Sarah M.) Diels of Beaver Dam, John Diels of Randolph; grandchildren: Callie Diels, Courtney Diels, Morgan Diels, Sydney Diels, Jacob Diels; brother, Charlie (Nancy) Diels of Beaver Dam; sister, Lorraine (Marty) Moats of Virginia; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.