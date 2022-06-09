April 26, 1949—April 20, 2022

BARABOO—Edward J. Hinze, 72 of rural Baraboo, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Elroy Health Services in Elroy, WI. He was born April 26, 1949 in Baraboo, the son of Reinhart and Mildred (DeGroot) Hinze.

Edward went to Excelsior School to eighth grade. He quit school to join his dad in the family business, Hinze Construction.

On March 6, 1971 he was united in marriage to Judith Marie Ryczek. Edward worked for himself for many years running Hinze Construction. Edward also worked for several well known local construction companies. He worked for one septic company then moved on to being an escort driver for an outfit that hauled the blades and towers for the huge mills on the ever so popular wind farms. He retired from this job due to hip problems. He enjoyed spending his retired life with his grandchildren.

Adrianna Hinze, his granddaughter loved doing the following things with her grandpa Edward: fishing, playing Sequence, eating little secret snacks, watching Los Angeles NCIS, planting the garden, cooking together, catching him sneak candy at night, giving him hugs, talking, being teased by him, watching him open gifts, getting donuts at the store, Valentines that gave her fuzzy wuzzy, doing scratch offs together, driving together, decorating cookies for Santa, when he ate something someone told him not to eat, spending all the holidays together, and wished he could have stayed longer.

Survivors include three children: Donna (Greg) Karstetter or LaValle, John (Melissa) Hinze of Baraboo, Phillip Hinze of Baraboo; three grandchildren: Danny (Vanessa Palfrey) Karstetter of Reedsburg, Cole Hinze of Baraboo, Adrianna Hinze of Reedsburg; sisters: Joanne Phippen of Baraboo and Mary Jacobs of Reedsburg; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy on July 1, 1997, parents, brothers: Robert, Kenneth, Donald, Carl and Richard Hinze, several other relatives and friends not forgotten. Edward will be deeply missed by all of his family and many friends. This is not a goodbye but until we see you again at heaven’s gates.

Celebration of Life Services will be held June 11, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Tamarack and Mirror Lake Resort in the Activity Center, 874 Xanadu Road, Wisconsin Dells. Burial will be at a later date. Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg is serving the family.