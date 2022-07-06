Oct. 14, 1946—July 3, 2022

REEDSBURG—Edward J. McCabe, 75, of Reedsburg, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center.

Eddo was born October 14, 1946, in Wausau to the late Orville and Dorothy (Big Thunder) McCabe. In 1968 he married Linda Kulousek. She preceded him in death July 22, 1987. He spent his final years enjoying retirement.

Eddo was an avid reader and truly enjoyed games of chance; slot games, poker with family, and friends were his favorite activities to pass the time. Eddo was known for his kindness and generosity to all his family and friends and his passing truly will leave a hole in everyone’s heart.

Survivors include his children: Michael (Brandy) McCabe of Reedsburg, Tiffany McCabe of Baraboo; along with two sisters: Kathy and Chuck of LaValle, and Angela McCabe of Wisconsin Dells; grandchildren to include are: Michael, Nicole, Nerah, Marisa, Ryan, Mason and Madison; along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for Eddo will take place Friday, July 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Chaplain Mike Amberg of SSM Home Health Hospice will officiate. Visitation will also be on Friday, at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.