Nov. 13, 1944—May 26, 2022

Edward John Cummings, born November 13, 1944, in Baraboo, WI to Lester and Anna (Scully) Cummings, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the age of 77.

Edward attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1962. After graduation he attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and then enlisted in the US Navy, where he served on the USS Reclaimer ARS42 as a deep-sea diver during the Vietnam era. His work career consisted of the Sauk Co. Highway Dept., Libby’s, and Wisconsin Power and Light/Alliant Energy until his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He was a CPR instructor and Elk’s member #688 for 52-years, and a member of the American Legion, he also served as Chairman for the Town of Baraboo for two terms. Ed was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and had the ability to strike up a conversation with anyone wherever he went.

Edward is survived by his wife of 49-and-half years, Alice; son, Kory (Shannon), their children, Colin, Hallie, Shea, Stella, all of Baraboo; daughter, Kimberly (Geoff Zimmer) of Ladysmith. Siblings: James of Baraboo, Crystal (Paul) Hasheider of Baraboo, and Daniel of Pewaukee; as well as nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Anna Cummings; sister, Kathryn Randall; in-laws, Victor and Elsie Rott; and sister-in-law, Linda Eastman.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will also be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass. Military honors will be conducted at the church following the mass. A private inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery at a later date