April 14, 1940—Jan. 7, 2023

LAKE WALES, FL—Edward L. Enz, 82, of Lake Wales passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Forsythe Hospice House in Auburndale.

He was born April 14, 1940 in Algoma, WI to the late Elmer and Ruth Enz.

Edward lived in Austin, TX from April of 1981 until September of 2001 when he moved to Lake Wales. He was a Supply Officer for the United States Air Force from May of 1963 until December of 1983. During his tenure as a Supply Officer, Edward served with the United States Air Force in the Vietnam War from December of 1965 until December of 1966.

Following his retirement from the United States Air Force, he worked as an Accountant with the State of Texas Workforce Commission from 1983 until 2000 when he completely retired. Edward graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a BBA in 1963, then graduated with a MS from the University of Southern California in 1972.

He volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospice in Winter Haven and at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales where he was a longtime member.

Edward was proceeded in death by his first wife, JoAnn Enz in July of 1977. He is survived by his wife, Katherine (Dougherty) Enz of Lake Wales; brothers: Gregory C. Enz (Paula) of Crystal Lake, IL, and Richard “Waldy” Enz of Orlando; and nephew, Kyle Enz.

Just before his death, he proclaimed that he was “born again” by his faith in Jesus.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Wales, 16 North 3rd Street, Lake Wales, FL 33853. No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.