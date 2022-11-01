July 12, 1931—Oct. 28, 2022

MADISON—Edward Lester Springer of Madison passed away peacefully on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the age of 91.

Ed, son of Lester and Theresia (Dischler) Springer, was born in 1931 at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital in Baraboo. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1948, winning the Elk’s Scholarship. He studied Chemical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, graduating with a BS in 1953, an MS in 1958 and a PhD in 1961. Ed joined ROTC in college and was posted to Germany for his service.

While pursuing his PhD he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Maher//Meagher. After receiving his doctorate in 1961, Ed was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship for study at the Keskus Laboratorio in Helsinki, Finland. He was a Research Chemical Engineer at the U.S.D.A. Forest Products Laboratory where he worked on wood hydrolysis and non-conventional chemical pulping. During his career he published over 80 articles and obtained eight U.S. patents.

Ed is survived by his wife, Patricia Meagher-Springer; daughters: Eileen Lucia Springer (Simon Dolan) and Catherine Springer; grandchildren: Sophia, Frederick and Dorothea Dolan, Henry and Margaret Marks.

He enjoyed being with his family and friends, singing in two church choirs, volunteering at the UW Arboretum and ushering at the Overture.

The family is preparing a commemorative service at Oakwood University Wood’s Chapel over Memorial Day weekend 2023.