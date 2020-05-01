Edward R. Nelson, age 78, of Randolph

Ed loved to work with his hands and built three houses where his family would enjoy gathering together. No shortage of laughter was found in those gatherings. Ed could fix anything - from appliances to cars, skinned knees and broken hearts. He was known for sharing big pots of chili to warm up cold baseball teams in the early spring at Luther Prep and his family bullhead feeds were legendary. Ed’s love for Jesus and his family were his source of joy. He served on many boards in each of the churches he attended. He participated in Builders for Christ, serving/leading projects in Africa, Antigua, Hawaii, and many other states. He helped build or re-build churches and schools after natural disasters. He supported his family and all their activities - football, baseball, basketball, curling, music recitals, choir/band concerts, plays - he loved them all and made their activities a priority. Family trips fostered a love of travel, history, and adventure. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many hours preparing for the annual “deer camp”.