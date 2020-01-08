Edward Radl, 81, Baraboo

BARABOO - Edward J. Radl, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born Aug. 20, 1938 in Madison, Wis., the son of Godfrey and Louise "Grace" (Kast) Radl. Ed was married on May 18, 1963 to the former Linda Ruhland of Plain, Wis. Ed retired from the Veterans Administration and loved fishing, playing cards and Formula One Racing. Survivors include his wife, Linda Radl of Baraboo; 2 sons, James E. Radl of Austin, Texas, Craig F. Radl of Kunsan, South Korea; 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Paul Radl of Sauk City, Mike Radl of Rock Hill, S.C.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Godfrey and Grace Radl; a daughter, Nora Ann Radl; a sister, Marlene Klemm; 3 brothers, George, Richard and Glenn Radl.