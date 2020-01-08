Edward Radl, 81, Baraboo

You have free articles remaining.
BARABOO - Edward J. Radl, age 81, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born Aug. 20, 1938 in Madison, Wis., the son of Godfrey and Louise "Grace" (Kast) Radl. Ed was married on May 18, 1963 to the former Linda Ruhland of Plain, Wis. Ed retired from the Veterans Administration and loved fishing, playing cards and Formula One Racing. Survivors include his wife, Linda Radl of Baraboo; 2 sons, James E. Radl of Austin, Texas, Craig F. Radl of Kunsan, South Korea; 2 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Paul Radl of Sauk City, Mike Radl of Rock Hill, S.C.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Godfrey and Grace Radl; a daughter, Nora Ann Radl; a sister, Marlene Klemm; 3 brothers, George, Richard and Glenn Radl.
A Mass in Memory of Edward Radl will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain, Wis. Fr. John Silva and Fr. Jay Poster will concelebrate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
