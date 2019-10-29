BARABOO - Edward Raymond Fry, age 75, of Baraboo, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at UW-Hospital in Madison. Edward, son of Earl and Evelyn (Moore) Fry was born July 5, 1944. On Feb. 22, 1964 he was united in marriage to Ellen Ninneman. Edward worked at gas stations including Berning Motors, Badger Powder Plant (Olin Corporation) for 20 years and then worked for Devil's Lake State Park in maintenance. He loved the outdoors, especially mowing the lawn! Edward also enjoyed morel mushroom hunting, watercress picking and fishing. He was on a horseshoe league for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen; daughters, Debby (Dean) Hooker, Cindy (Randy) Fry, Nancy (David) Radtke and son, Kenneth (Jessica) Fry; 11 grandkids; 8 great-grandkids as well as his siblings, Shirley Ward, Dorothy Coy, Richard Fry, Carol Smith, Ralph Fry, Vernon Fry, Diana Gher, Wayne Fry, Lester Fry, Dean Fry, David Fry, Timothy Fry and Patricia Schulte as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Redlin Funeral Home with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
