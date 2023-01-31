April 10, 1934—Jan. 23, 2023

BARABOO—Edward Rudolph Pike, 88, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, went home to be with his Lord—and his wife of 52 years Barbara Pike—on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. Ed died at his home in his sleep from congestive heart failure. Ed Pike was born April 10, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserves and worked as a tool and die maker in Milwaukee in the 1960s. He started his own shop, National Machine Speciality in Milwaukee. In 1971, Ed purchased the surplus store The Merchandise Center on Highway 12, and the Pike family moved to Baraboo.

Ed was a builder of buildings. In the mid-1970s, Ed began building homes, businesses and churches. He built hundreds of homes in Baraboo and several churches. He and Barb spent 20 years serving as mission builders with Mission Builders International and on the staff of Youth With A Mission (YWAM) in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The couple traveled the world with YWAM, visiting Australia, France, Russia and many other countries.

Ed was a builder of families. He and his wife Barb were childhood sweethearts. He liked to tell the story of how they spent their first dates delivering newspapers. Barb helped pull his wagon. The couple married June 2, 1956, and had six children.

The Pike children have fond memories of family life, including camping trips to historic locations, Christmas mornings and family dinners. “At supper, you could never leave the table because dad would hide your plate,” recounts Kathy Lange, Ed’s youngest daughter. “On Christmas mornings, we would have to wait at the top of the stairs until Dad got out this huge old light bar so he could film us coming down the steps,” says Ed’s oldest daughter Sharon Welch. “We would be blinded. We had to go down the steps slowly because we couldn’t see anything except the light bar.” Ed’s daughter Susan Walker says her parents taught her to love traveling. “We always had so much fun on our camping trips,” she says. “We always did the Walton goodnight—‘Goodnight, Dad, goodnight, mom, goodnight Sharon’ and so on. It would get really quiet and then one of us would just start laughing. The camper would be rocking because we were all laughing.” Life in a big family was full of humorous moments. Ed’s daughter Barbie Bebensee says she learned an important life lesson from her father: “If dad yells down the clothes’ chute, don’t stick your head in to answer. Chances are you will end up with dirty socks or underwear on your face.” Ed’s wife Barb died in 2008 after a long struggle with cancer. Ed provided loving and meticulous care for the love of his life in her final years.

In 2009, Ed was remarried to Madge Bridges, who he’d met at the YWAM campus in Kailua-Kona. Madge recalls Ed coming into the YWAM library and announcing that he was going to try an online dating service. “Instead, he asked me out,” Madge says.

Ed’s grandchildren and great grandchildren were the lights of his life. He could name not only all of his 19 grandchildren but also all 39 great-grandchildren and, so far, one great-great grandchild. Ed’s travel plans in the past decade all involved trips to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Florida, New York, Ohio, Georgia, Texas, Nevada and California.

Ed is survived by his wife, Madge Pike of Baraboo; his sister, Geraldine Huth; his children: Sharon Welch of Cheekowaga, NY, David (Deidre) Pike of Arcata, CA, Sue (Jeff) Walker of Baraboo, Ed (Kim) Pike of Tucson, AZ, Barb (Tim) Bebensee of Baraboo and Kathy (Jim) Lange of Baraboo; as well as 17 of his 19 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren and, so far, one great-great grandchild.

Services for Edward Pike will be held at 10 a.m. April 1, at Walnut Hill Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.