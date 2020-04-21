Edward Thomas Sibrava, 88, LaValle

LA VALLE - Edward Thomas Sibrava, age 88, of LaValle, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born in Sept. 17, 1931, the son of Edward John and Marion (Grabowski) Sibrava. He retired from General Motors Electromotive Division in 1989, and moved to LaValle with his wife, Alice. Prior to that, Edward had a radiator shop in Downers Grove, Illinois which he owned with his brother, Donald.
Edward was a loving husband and father, as well as a patriotic American. He was a decorated Korean War Combat Veteran and was awarded a Silver Star, Bronze Star, and three Purple Hearts. Edward enjoyed riding horses, raising birds, pet deer, and many other exotic animals. He always had a dog by his side and instilled his appreciation for animals in all of his children. He was a mechanical genius, and could fix anything, as well as a builder. Ed and his boys built his home in LaValle from the trees on his property. He was an expert rifleman and could put a hole in a quarter with a 22. He was a talented artist and a great cook and enjoyed the outdoors. Ed was a fun-loving, charming man with an excellent sense of humor. He had a great love for God, family and his country, and he will be dearly missed.
Edward is survived by his children, Jayne (Joe) Casscarelli of Colo., June Toddy of UT, John (Debbie) Sibrava of Ill., Thomas (Dianna) Sibrava) of Ill., Kurt Sibrava of S.C., Lynn (Tim) Carroll of Ill.; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Agnetta Sibrava; along with nieces, nephews and with many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rita; second wife, Alice; granddaughter, Cheryl Sibrava; sister, Dorothy Sharkey; brothers, Donald and Kenneth Sibrava.
Private family services for Edward Sibrava will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Farber Funeral Home, with Pastor Richard Johnson officiating. Services will be live streamed on farberfuneralhome.com through Edward’s obituary. Private burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Winfield Township.
