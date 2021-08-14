Edwards, James "Jim"

WEST BARABOO - James "Jim" Edwards, age 77, of West Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. James, son of Philip and Pearl (Behnke) Edwards, was born July 19, 1944, in Baraboo. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School. On June 18, 1971, he was united in marriage to Janice "Jan" McNamer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo. Jim owned and operated Funland Park and Funland Sport and Power for many years. In the wintertime he was a metal fabricator. Jim was an outgoing person and enjoyed visiting with people.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jan; sons, Jeremy (Amberly) Edwards and John (Tara) Edwards; grandchildren, Chloe, Kenzee, Dilyn, Brody, Parker and Daphnie; brothers, Ron (Mary) Edwards and Scott (Amy) Edwards; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Military honors will be conducted at the church following the service. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used toward a charity in Jim's name at a later date. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.