Edwin A. Birr, 100, Watertown / Mayville

WATERTOWN / MAYVILLE - Edwin A. Birr, 100 years, three months and 12 days old, of Watertown, and formerly of Mayville, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Highland House in Watertown.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Edwin A. Birr was born, the son of Richard and Ella (Spars) Birr, on Dec. 22, 1919, in Mayville, Wis. He was united in marriage to Elsie Birr on June 28, 1947 in Mayville.

Edwin is a WWII veteran that served his country in Italy and Africa from 1940-1945.

Upon returning home, he went to work at Maysteel for 45 years then Gleason Reel for 20 years.

He also was a bartender for 30 years and then, after retiring, he was a school crossing guard and lawn mower/ snow remover for 20 years. He was a member of Legion Post #69 in Mayville, for 75 years, serving as part of the drill and firing squads.

Edwin is survived by his children, David (Roseanne) Birr of Mayville and Beth (Daniel) Zastrow of Watertown; three grandchildren, Eric (Becky) Birr, Anthony (Johanna) Birr and Branden Zastrow; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Madison Birr. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.