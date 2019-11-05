COLUMBUS - Edwin C. Knudson, 90, of Columbus passed away on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Columbus Health and Rehab Center.
Edwin was born the son of Raymond and Julia (Kvale) Knudson on April 19, 1929, in Columbus. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in California and Korea. He was married to Shirley Von Behren on June 27, 1953, in Sauk City, Wis. Edwin was employed as a meat cutter with Oscar Meyer in Madison for 38 years until his retirement.
Edwin was a lifelong member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in Columbus. He was a handyman who loved motorcycles and his hobbies included golfing. Edwin loved his family and taking trips with his family. He especially loved being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Shirley of Columbus; his children, Linda Knudson Lind of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Ronald (Susan) Knudson of Sun Prairie; four grandchildren, Rebecca (Eric) Brooks, Jackie (Jamie) Price, Kasey (Steve) Bader, and Jamie (Eric) Knudson Weigen; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Gavin, James, Lilly, Rickey, and Edward; his siblings, Elaine Vangen of Columbus, Joretta (Roger) Kittelson of Waco, Texas, and Tom (Janet) Knudson of Columbus; sister-in-law, Jean Knudson of Columbus; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Wilbert Feldhusen; his brother, Jerry; and his brother, Raymond in infancy.
A private funeral service will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus. Interment will take place at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, Keyeser, Wis. with military honors to be conducted.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family.
