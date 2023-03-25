Aug. 26, 1943 - March 21, 2023

FALL RIVER - Edwin Harold Freber, 79, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born August 26, 1943.

Edwin served his country and worked in US Navy Intelligence and retired after 22 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, making wooden toys and furniture, and gardening.

He is survived by his daughter, Valerie (Robert) Axelsen; granddaughters: Abigail Pecora and Sarah (Michael) Tesch; grandson, Noah Axelsen; great-grandchildren: Hannah, Caleb, Luke, Zane, and Lydia; step-brothers: David (Karen) Freber and Larry Freber; and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Alton Freber; mother, Erma (Schneider) Freber; wife, Donna; and sister-in-law, Marion Freber.

Memorial service with full military honors will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grasse Funeral Home in Rio with Pastor Tom Rose officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.