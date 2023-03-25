May 13, 1975—March 21, 2023

Edwin “Ed” Spencer Winchell, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at home. Edwin, son of Edwin and Sharon (Quinn) Winchell, Sr. was born May 13, 1975.

He was a graduate of Baraboo High School. After high school he attended MATC for Police Science. He was self-employed for many years. In his free time, Ed enjoyed camping and fishing.

Survivors include his son, Jacob Kleeber; parents, Edwin and Sharon; sister, Tiffany Burch; the mother of his son, Kristine Daniels; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Cindy Sue.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Redin-Ertz Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Tipton officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00, noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery.