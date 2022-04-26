Sept. 12, 1933—April 22, 2022

WAUPUN—Edwin Swan, 88, of Waupun, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.

Ed was born September 12, 1933 in Tomahawk, WI the son of John and Jennie (Schoone) Swan. Ed attended Tomahawk schools. He honorably served his country in the U.S Army for eight years. On June 9, 1956 Ed married the love of his life, Kathleen Guerin. The couple moved to Waupun where Ed worked at the Bank of Waupun until retirement. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, shooting sporting clays and aviation, building a plane that he flew with a buddy to Alaska. Ed enjoyed taking summer trips to Eagle River to a cabin with the family.

Edwin is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kathleen; two children: Jeffery Swan and Lori Brown; four grandchildren: Logan Buss, Skyeler (Brandon) Kastein, Holden Brown, and Grant Brown; two great-grandchildren: Madison Buss and Layton Weinhold; one brother, Joseph Swan; six brother and sisters-in-law: Loretta Swan, Rosie Swan, Gerald Storm, Carol Storm, Dale Guerin, and Irene Guerin; and many nieces and nephews.

Edwin was preceded in death by both parents; one sister; two brothers; and one brother-in-law.

Funeral services for Edwin Swan will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun with Pastor David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery where military honors will be performed. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.