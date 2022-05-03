PORTAGE—Edwynna Olive Curry, age 93, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Portage Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Hankins officiating. Inurnment will be at Silver Lake Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage Presbyterian Church or the Shriners Children’s Hospital or the Columbia County Humane Society or Agrace Hospice.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
